Pendle (PENDLE) Price Hits $0.0531

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $439,611.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016597 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032500 BTC.
Pendle Coin Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Buying and Selling Pendle
