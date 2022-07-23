Pendle (PENDLE) Price Hits $0.0531

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $439,611.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

