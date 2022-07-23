PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $16.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.97.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $14.49 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.