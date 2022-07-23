Pitbull Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Pitbull coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pitbull has a market capitalization of $34.75 million and approximately $550,932.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pitbull has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032703 BTC.

About Pitbull

Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.

Buying and Selling Pitbull

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pitbull should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pitbull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

