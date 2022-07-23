Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Shares Down 3%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,237,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Plateau Energy Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.27.

Plateau Energy Metals Company Profile

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

Further Reading

