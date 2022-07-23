Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Head to Head Review

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Playtika has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Playtika and Sohu.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.58 billion 2.01 $308.50 million $0.87 14.45 Sohu.com $835.58 million 0.74 $927.72 million $22.25 0.73

Profitability

Sohu.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Playtika. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Playtika and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 13.58% -82.08% 13.02% Sohu.com 109.21% 4.27% 1.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Playtika and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 8 0 2.80 Sohu.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.93%. Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.48%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Sohu.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sohu.com beats Playtika on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application. The company is also involved in the development, operation, and licensing of online games for PCs and mobile devices, which include massive multiplayer online role-playing games, and casual and strategy games. In addition, it operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

