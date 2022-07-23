POA Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (POA)

POA (POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ambrosus (AMB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- POA Network (POA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Apple (AMB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.
- UMI (UMI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars.
