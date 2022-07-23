PolkaFoundry (PKF) Reaches One Day Volume of $323,657.00

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $6.79 million and $323,657.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,402.75 or 1.00059714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

