Polkamon (PMON) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.40 Million

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Polkamon has traded flat against the US dollar. Polkamon has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamon coin can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016656 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032624 BTC.
About Polkamon
Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg.
Polkamon Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Polkamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.