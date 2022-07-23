POLKARARE Achieves Market Capitalization of $78,941.90 (PRARE)

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One POLKARARE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. POLKARARE has a market cap of $78,941.90 and approximately $110,075.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016646 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001852 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032279 BTC.
POLKARARE Profile
POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.
