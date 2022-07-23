Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.21

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000943 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $189.51 million and $14.36 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00254910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000845 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002484 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

