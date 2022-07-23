Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4525 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

NYSE POR opened at $50.21 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $57.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,271,000 after purchasing an additional 337,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,463,000 after purchasing an additional 288,965 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 222.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 381,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 263,285 shares during the period. Finally, Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $9,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

