PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

PPG stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $132.83. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.20%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

