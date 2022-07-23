PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

PSMT stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.78.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $790,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,243 shares in the company, valued at $56,877,736.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $790,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,243 shares in the company, valued at $56,877,736.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $483,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,313,755 shares in the company, valued at $235,475,430.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $5,922,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 421.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

