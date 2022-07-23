Primas Price Up 24% Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $613,717.32 and $1.27 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00249517 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000883 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

