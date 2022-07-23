Project TXA (TXA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $646,116.00

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $646,116.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016710 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001855 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032532 BTC.
About Project TXA
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Project TXA Coin Trading
