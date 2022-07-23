Pundi X[new] Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016638 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032602 BTC.
Pundi X[new] Coin Profile
Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs.
Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]
