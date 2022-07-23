Pundi X[new] Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032602 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars.

