Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Entegris Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Shares of ENTG opened at $102.27 on Thursday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.