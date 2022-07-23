Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.55-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.42 billion.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.03. 978,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day moving average is $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

