R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $13.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 9.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VYM opened at $103.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

