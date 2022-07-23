R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Purchases 15,986 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,394,000 after buying an additional 6,066,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,870,000 after buying an additional 3,074,764 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,810,000 after buying an additional 2,423,811 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,608,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

