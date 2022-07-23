Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$398.00 million during the quarter.

Cameco Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight Capital upped their target price on Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.18.

CCO opened at C$29.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.58 billion and a PE ratio of -195.10. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$19.68 and a 1 year high of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total value of C$292,469.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,484,547.37.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.