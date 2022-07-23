Reviewing iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iTeknik and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeknik 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.35%.

iTeknik has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iTeknik and Light & Wonder’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeknik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.20 $371.00 million $4.15 11.92

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than iTeknik.

Profitability

This table compares iTeknik and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeknik N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder 16.02% -8.77% 2.45%

Summary

Light & Wonder beats iTeknik on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

