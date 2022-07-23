Ritocoin (RITO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Ritocoin (RITO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $75,719.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00016347 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032646 BTC.
About Ritocoin
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,710,512,670 coins and its circulating supply is 1,698,182,957 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin.
Ritocoin Coin Trading
