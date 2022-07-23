Rocket Vault-RocketX Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the dollar.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

