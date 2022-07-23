Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.46-$13.62 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.92. 375,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.09.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $488.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.