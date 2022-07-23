Rotharium One Day Trading Volume Hits $135,137.00 (RTH)

Rotharium (RTH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Rotharium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $135,137.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rotharium has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,471.78 or 0.99990448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Rotharium

RTH is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. "

