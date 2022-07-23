Round Table Services LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 705,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,871,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.61.

