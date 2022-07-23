Round Table Services LLC Sells 409 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.20. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.