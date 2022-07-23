Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on August 24th

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.995 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.7 %

RY opened at $95.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 43,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

