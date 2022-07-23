Royale Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $178,086.85 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $178,086.85 and approximately $216.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,370,194 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

