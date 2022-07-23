Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Truist Financial

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $81.82 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

