Saito (SAITO) Price Tops $0.0110 on Exchanges

Saito (SAITO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Saito has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $656,064.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saito coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Saito has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001827 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032721 BTC.
Saito Coin Profile
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Buying and Selling Saito
Receive News & Updates for Saito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.