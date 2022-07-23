Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAPIF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

