SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Trading 1% Higher

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88. 584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

