Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €71.00 ($71.72) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($73.74) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($71.72) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($78.79) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($70.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

G24 opened at €54.72 ($55.27) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €54.30 and its 200-day moving average is €54.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 52.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($47.37) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($74.10).

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

