SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Stock Price Up 6.6%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 58,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 83,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
SEACOR Marine Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.83%.
Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine
SEACOR Marine Company Profile
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
