SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Stock Price Up 6.6%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 58,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 83,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

SEACOR Marine Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $7,864,000. Robotti Robert boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 523,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

