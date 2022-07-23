Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX opened at $30.89 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.