Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,898 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.0 %

FCX opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

