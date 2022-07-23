Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sesen Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
