Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sesen Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Sesen Bio Stock Performance

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sesen Bio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46,718 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 33.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 389,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 98,065 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

