Shyft Network (SHFT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $52,249.00

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Shyft Network has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $52,249.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shyft Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,301.24 or 0.99994175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,060,023 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

Shyft Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shyft Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shyft Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.