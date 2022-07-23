Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Sells 25,492 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC cut its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,492 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned about 0.07% of WSFS Financial worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

WSFS opened at $42.13 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.07.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

