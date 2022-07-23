Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Signature Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $25.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $175.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.11. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Signature Bank by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

