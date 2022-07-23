SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 54.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,953,000 after acquiring an additional 731,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 574,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,202,000 after acquiring an additional 258,704 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 933.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 247,360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $17,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also

