SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLG. Mizuho decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SL Green Realty to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $317,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.3% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 111,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also

