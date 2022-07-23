SLM Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:SLGRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of SLM Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:SLGRF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

SLM Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGRF opened at 10.07 on Friday.

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.