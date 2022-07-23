SLM Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:SLGRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of SLM Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:SLGRF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
SLM Solutions Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SLGRF opened at 10.07 on Friday.
SLM Solutions Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLM Solutions Group (SLGRF)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.