SmartMesh Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (SMT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $20,190.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,084.82 or 0.99975779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io.

SmartMesh Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

