Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Snap to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

