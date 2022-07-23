Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.78.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

