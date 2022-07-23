Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Loop Capital cut their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Snap to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities set a $18.00 target price on Snap in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.78.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,589,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

