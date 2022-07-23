Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Snap to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.78.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,589,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

